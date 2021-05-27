Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana, PA

FLAGS FOR HEROES CEREMONY IS TONIGHT

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has quickly become an annual tradition begins tonight with the opening ceremony for Flags For Heroes, a display of American flags located on the front lawn of Saint Andrews Village in White Township. Flags for Heroes is a program of the Indiana Midday Rotary. The display, which is easily...

www.wdadradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Indiana, PA
Society
City
Indiana, PA
Indiana, PA
Government
White Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#Flag Day#Heroes#Tonight#Marion Center Bank#Heroes#Tonight#Veterans#Sponsors#Saint Andrews Village#Indian Springs Road#June 15th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Seeds of Faith enrollment offered for fall

The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy is currently accepting students in Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year. For students living in the Indiana, Armstrong or Marion Center school districts, busing will be provided by those districts. For those living outside these districts, the SFCA is working to...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

White Lace Bridal celebrates anniversary with move

White Lace Bridal, the Indiana area’s “one-stop wedding shop,” celebrated its five-year anniversary in March and has moved to a new location. Owners Cari Bailey and Jodi Bartholomew relocated White Lace Bridal from 1690 Warren Road to 80 North Ave. in White Township after purchasing the building. The business offers...
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

JOHN ZIAS, 98

Went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. Work, Clubs & Organizations: John joined the Navy in 1943 after hearing a fellow recruit say “Why walk when you can ride”. He proudly served 4 years in active duty during WW II. John retired from Tunnelton Mining in 1985 where he worked as a pumper, a mechanic and a shuttle car driver. John loved gardening tomatoes and cucumbers on “Gardner Alley”, spending hours turning leaves into his soil to produce a hearty crop. His most favorite place was “Porchville”, where he enjoyed the breeze of the day and the love of a little Chihuahua girl named Peanut that loved him dearly and protected him fiercely to his utter joy!
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Senior centers set weekly schedule

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

ICCYS to host awareness event

Indiana County Children and Youth, in conjunction with the ICCYS Citizens Advisory Board, invite the public to an awareness program on May 20 at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. If you have ever wondered if you can help a child in need, support the county’s children or do something to enhance a child’s life, this event is the time to learn how.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

League of Women Voters of Indiana County presents environmental awards

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the ninth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards at its annual meeting Friday. This award recognizes citizens, groups or businesses who show exemplary leadership and active participation in issues that involve protecting or preserving the environment. The award was established...
Indiana, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Operation Christmas Child Seeking Volunteers

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region. Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its church relations and prayer teams in Clearfield, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

NURSES AT IRMC RECOGNIZED BY DAISY FOUNDATION

The Indiana Regional Medical Center announced earlier this morning that nurses at the hospital were awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses by the DAISY Foundation – a Foundation that recognizes the extraordinary and compassionate efforts by nursing professionals. IRMC announced in a news release that each honoree will receive...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Let's celebrate National Police Week

Let’s show appreciation for our law enforcement this National Police Week, May 9 to 15, 2021. Police officers work to protect and serve while safeguarding our rights and freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 Proclamation and Congressional resolutions designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor the sacrifices of those killed or disabled in the line of duty and established the calendar week of May 15 as Police Week. President Kennedy proclaimed, “Whereas it is important that our people know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police departments and the necessity for cooperating with them in maintaining law and order.”
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Indiana Garden Club to hold meeting

The Indiana Garden club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. May 24 at the community gardens at Mack park. Members will be planting the club’s community garden bed, so bring your garden gloves and tools.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

First birthday: Crew Byerly

Crew Archer Byerly will turn one on May 18, 2021. He will celebrate his birthday with the help of his family the following weekend with a space-themed birthday party. He is the little brother of Logan Piper, 5, and Austen Grey, 4, and the son of Matt and Teri (Enciso) Byerly, of Indiana.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

AS I SEE IT: Open letter to the residents and voters of IASD

Dear residents: As we approach this year’s primary, there are 10 candidates vying for four seats on the Indiana Area school board. Looking back over the last two years, this current board has done an amazing job overcoming the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on this district, and now, the recent devastating fire at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

CAMPAIGN 2021: Three seek to succeed Rep. Pyle

Libertarian Andrew Hreha, Republican Abby Major and Democrat Frank Prazenica are all candidates for the Pennsylvania 60th Legislative District seat state Rep. Jeff Pyle vacated when he retired earlier this year. The district covers parts of Butler and Armstrong counties, as well as Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Knights renew Mothers' Day tradition

Members of Knights of Columbus Council No.1481, Indiana, provided carnations for hundreds of mothers living in personal care and nursing homes in the Indiana area in their honor for Mothers Day. The annual distribution was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Among the moms were, seated from left, Barbara...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Iconic entrance targeted for overhaul at Eisenhower School

The Eisenhower Elementary School recovery effort has taken two tracks in the Indiana Area School District. While a Pittsburgh-based disaster recovery company is nearing a full report on its inspection of the entire school and what’s needed to bring it back to pre-fire condition, the school board has moved forward with the plan to rebuild the front offices and main entrance in a safer and more secure configuration.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival returns

The 2021 Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival welcomes festival audiences back to downtown Indiana May 29. This year’s lineup keeps it closer to home, focusing on notable regional acts and featuring some familiar faces — such as Pittsburgh’s First Lady of the Blues, Miss Freddye, who performed here in 2019.
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

WESTYLVANIA JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL TO RETURN TO INDIANA COUNTY

After COVID-19 canceled last year’s event, it was announced earlier today (Monday) that the Westylvania Jazz & Blues Festival will return to Indiana County this summer. Downtown Indiana announced the festival’s return on Facebook with an anticipated date of Saturday, May 29th, just days before Gov. Tom Wolf will lift mitigation orders across the state.
Northern Cambria, PAIndiana Gazette

Birth: Joe and Cassie Perkovich

Joe and Cassie Perkovich, of Northern Cambria, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Elliana Airyn Perkovich. She was born March 22, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
Pittsburgh, PAIndiana Gazette

CAMPAIGN 2021: George Boros, Blairsville-Saltsburg school board

George Boros, 74, grew up in Burrell Township and is a longtime resident of Blacklick Township, having lived there for 43 years. He is a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and graduated from the Electronics Institute, in Pittsburgh, after studying engineering design and technology. He and his wife, Shirley,...
Pennsylvania StateIndiana Gazette

Two county 4-H members participate in Capital Days

Two Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in Pennsylvania State 4-H Capital Days. Isaac and Micah Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers, attended the event that is designed to educate 4-H youth about the citizenship process in Pennsylvania. Sixty-eight members attended the virtual program. Workshops included “Advocacy,” “Voter Registration,” “Volunteer Service,”...