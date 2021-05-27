Rosie’s #Bookreview Team #RBRT #RomanticSuspence The SEAL’s Temptation by @JacqBiggar

The other day, I sat down to watch What a Girl Wants. In case you were living under a rock in the early 2000s, the film follows a young Amanda Bynes, the daughter of a hippie wedding singer, who dreads watching the ceremonious Father Daughter Dance because she does not know her father. Her father, Colin Firth, is actually British loyalty. After her 16th birthday, she sets off to find him. The movie holds up! It had been a while since I last saw Amanda Bynes running amuck through the streets of London, crashing fancy parties, eating Cocoa Puffs. Spoiler alert: what a girl wants is her dad.