Rosie’s #Bookreview Team #RBRT #RomanticSuspence The SEAL’s Temptation by @JacqBiggar

By Rosie Amber
wordpress.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s team review is from Robbie. She blogs here https://robbiesinspiration.wordpress.com/. Robbie has been reading The SEAL’s Tempation by Jacquie Biggar. I have read and enjoyed other books by Jacquie Biggar but this is the first book I’ve read in this series. I did not find it difficult to become engaged in this story despite not having read the previous books. Sufficient detail was skilfully woven into this story to provide the background I needed to enjoy this book.

