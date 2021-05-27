Teen sent to prison for life without parole for Chambersburg murder wins appeal
The Pennsylvania Superior Court has vacated the life sentence a Franklin County jury gave to a teenager convicted of second-degree murder. The court ruled that the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas must resentence Adiel Sanchez-Frometa. Now 21, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in December 2019 for the stabbing death of a Fayetteville man three years earlier. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and related charges but acquitted him of first-degree murder.www.heraldmailmedia.com