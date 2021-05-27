Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambersburg, PA

Teen sent to prison for life without parole for Chambersburg murder wins appeal

heraldmailmedia.com
 6 days ago

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has vacated the life sentence a Franklin County jury gave to a teenager convicted of second-degree murder. The court ruled that the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas must resentence Adiel Sanchez-Frometa. Now 21, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in December 2019 for the stabbing death of a Fayetteville man three years earlier. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and related charges but acquitted him of first-degree murder.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Franklin County, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Government
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Fayetteville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Chambersburg, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Legislature#Murder Charges#Guilty Of Murder#State Prison#Juvenile Court#The Superior Court#Commonwealth#Doj#York Hospital#Lincoln Way East#Parole#First Degree Murder#Second Degree Murder#Life Imprisonment#Teen#Original Guilty Plea#Trial Courts#Defendants#Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Criminal Trespass

On 05/16/2021 CPD responded to the Chambersburg Hospital for the report of trespassing. Security advised that around 7:50pm a subject climbed a tall chain link fence which did have a pad locked gate and a posted sign that stated "authorized personnel only." After climbing the fence this person made their way onto the roof of the hospital where they remained for approximately 6 minutes before coming back down and leaving the area in a black Dodge Dart.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Coover, Korey Austin - Manufacture Delivery or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver; Criminal use of a...

On 5/16/21, the Shippensburg Police Department arrest Korey Coover on the Chambersburg Police Department's warrant. Holding Department: Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. Coover attempted to deliver drugs to a patient at the hospital after the transaction was arranged through Facebook messenger. Coover is now wanted for the Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and Criminal use of a Communication Facility. Anyone with information on Coover's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime watch.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Citizen Life Saving Award presented to Keren Toledo

The Chambersburg Police Department would like to recognize Keren Toledo for her selfless actions on 3/3/2021 that resulted in a life being saved. On 3/3/2021, at approx.. 1822 hrs, CPD Officers responded to the area of Henninger Field for a Check the Welfare call. Upon arriving, a male was found inside his car. He was quickly identified by officers as having a diabetic life threatening emergency. An ambulance was called to the scene and his blood sugar was found to be critically low (28). EMS staff were able to assist the patient and aid in his recovery.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Criminal Mischief

On May 14th 2021 at 4:30 PM, the Chambersburg Police Department responded to an address in the 1500 block of Edgar Ave regarding criminal mischief to a vehicle. The victim reported that a tire on his vehicle had been cut sometime overnight. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at (717) 264-4131, or leave a tip on crime watch.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Missing Juvenile

The CPD is requesting assistance with locating 11-year-old Delvanie Eustache, who failed to return home after school today. She attends Andrew Buchanan Elementary School and was last observed walking west on E Washington St at 3:24 pm, towards her residence in the 300 block of Tolbert Ave. The attached photograph of Delvanie, with the white backpack, is what she was wearing when she left school. She is approximately 5ft tall and 70 lbs. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Delvanie is urged to contact the Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip. Information can also be provided to the Franklin County 911 Center at 717-263-1611.
Franklin County, PAecho-pilot.com

Franklin County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% of people fully vaccinated

Some 25% of people living in Franklin County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Police log: Several crashes cause injuries

Pennsylvania State Police report several crashes that caused injuries in Franklin County this month. The most serious happened at 9:10 p.m. May 6 on Lincoln Way East at Falling Spring Road in Guilford Township. Police said Joyce A. Mellott, 84, Chambersburg, suffered suspected serious injuries after she ran a red light at the intersection and hit a sport utility vehicle driven by George A. Small, 70, of Ft. Loudon.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Branche, Kourtney Lee - Theft from a motor vehicle; Access Device Fraud

The Chambersburg Police Department arrested Branche, Kourtney Lee on Monday May 10th, 2021. Holding Department: Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. Kourtney Branche stole the victims credit card as well as cash from the victims vehicle, and then he proceeded to attempt to use the card knowing he was not authorized. Branche is now wanted for Theft from a motor vehicle, and Access Device Fraud. Anyone with information on Branche's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime watch.