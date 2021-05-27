Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly opens up about PTSD following sexual assaults

By Joanna Whitehead
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q1l4_0aD4abPK00

Gordon Ramsay ’s daughter Holly has opened up about her experiences of PTSD after being sexually assaulted when she just 18-years-old.

The celebrity chef’s daughter admitted that it took over a year for her to tell her family about the attacks, which resulted in her spending three months at London’s Nightingale Hospital, a private mental health hospital.

Speaking on her new 21 & Over podcast, which focuses on mental health and wellbeing, the 21-year-old said: “I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening.

“I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot.

“The PTSD was a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18. I didn’t tell anyone about it until a year afterwards. I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind.”

She revealed that she ended up leaving university as a result of her experiences to receive treatment.

“I didn't have any time to actually think about what was going on,” she said. “I left uni after my first year because I was admitted to Nightingale Hospital as an in-patient for three months.

“That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me.

“It’s confusing and I’m trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good.”

The fashion student, who is now studying at Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design said that her recovery is “definitely a work in progress”.

“It's going to be a journey,” she admitted. “There are still going to be bad days, great times and good days. I'll deal with them as they come.”

Ramsay cited her family as offering “amazing support”

She said: “Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents.

“I’ve lost friends. It’s definitely a journey. But I hope that by speaking out I can help other people,” she added.

According to the NHS , one in three people who experience trauma go on to develop PTSD, which can manifest in both mental and physical ways.

Symptoms vary between individuals but can include flashbacks, nightmares, irritability, sleeping problems and mental health problems, such as anxiety, self-harm, dizziness and chest pains.

If you are struggling with your mental health and would like to speak to someone about how you’re feeling, you can contact the Samaritans by calling them for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Trauma#Depression Symptoms#Nightingale Hospital#Over#Nhs#Samaritans#Daughter#Flashbacks#Nightmares#Chef#Family#Therapy#Friends#Attacks#Mental Health Problems#Irritability#Treatment#London#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Podcast
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsHollywood Reporter

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay, Fox Team for ‘Next Level Chef’ Cooking Competition. Gordon Ramsay is adding to his mini-empire of Fox series. The celebrity chef will host and executive produce a competition series called Next Level Chef to air in the 2021-22 season. The show…. Gordon Ramsay to Host BBC Game Show...
TV ShowsRochester Sentinel

‘MasterChef: Legends’: Emeril Lagasse on Working With Gordon Ramsay, Learning Every Day and More

Emeril Lagasse appearing as a guest judge on Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef: Legends boils down to one simple factor: scheduling. “Gordon and I have been friends a long time, and he has been trying to get me to do the show for quite a while, but it’s never worked between his schedule [and] my schedule, and this just happened to work,” Lagasse tells TV Insider. “It was absolutely time well worth spent waiting because it was a fabulous experience. I had an absolute blast being around Gordon.”
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Gordon Ramsay shares gorgeous family photos for daughter’s birthday

Gordon Ramsay’s house was full of celebrations over the weekend as he and his wife, Tana, marked their oldest daughter Meg’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef posted a carousel of four touching pictures including a sweet throwback of him and his daughter from a few years ago. He wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous nugget, you've turned into the most amazing young lady love you! Pan down Meg there's a Vodka tonic in front of you @megan__ramsay Daddy xxxxx."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana celebrate happy family event

Sunday was a day for celebrations in the Ramsay household. Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana both took to Instagram to share unseen family photos with fans as they marked eldest daughter Meg's birthday. The celebrity chef chose four images to post on social media, including one showing father and...
Behind Viral VideosA.V. Club

TikTok influencer Gordon Ramsay is annoying drive-thru workers across Britain

Notably angry TV food man Gordon Ramsay has a TikTok channel where he posts videos of stuff he’s made and, of course, films himself criticizing other chefs who foolishly assumed that social media was one place they were safe from his ire. He also uses this creative outlet as a way to show the kind of things he likes to do on road trips—which is basically just annoying drive-thru workers before revealing to them that he’s a celebrity chef.
Accidentsrock947.com

Travis Barker opens up about survivor’s guilt, PTSD stemming from near fatal plane crash

Travis Barker, who survived a plane crash in 2008 that killed nearly everyone aboard, says he is still healing from the horrifying incident. Speaking with Men’s Health, the Blink-182 drummer admitted he hasn’t flown on a plane since the incident, which claimed the lives of the two pilots, assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Stil — and left his most of his body covered in third-degree burns.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘No one was talking about it’: Prince Harry opens up about suppressing his feelings following Diana’s death

In his new docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry opens up about his mental health and the impact of his mother’s death on his emotional wellbeing in the years after.In the docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Harry described feelings of “helplessness” as a young child when he witnessed Princess Diana crying as she tried to drive while being “chased by mopeds with paparazzi on”.Recalling his mother’s funeral, which took place when he was 12 years old, the Duke of Sussex said it felt as though he was “outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Mischa Barton Accused Of Being A 'Nightmare' On Set Of 'The O.C.' Following The Star's Claim She Was Bullied Behind The Scenes Of The Teen Drama

FOX's hit teen series The O.C. was always packed with drama, but the juiciest storylines seem to have taken place behind the scenes. Most recently, the show's star Mischa Barton has been accused of been a "nightmare" on set. Countering claims that the 35-year-old was "bullied" on the set, a source said the real problem was with Barton herself, who often frustrated the crew by constantly "show up late" for filming.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kristin Cavallari Opens up About Her Dating Future Following Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is going to be a lot more discerning when it comes to her dating life. After filing for divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in April 2020, the Very Cavallari star has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye, but confirmed earlier this month she was living the single life. In Monday's episode of the Scrubbing In podcast, Cavallari said she has no plans to introduce a partner to her three children — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 — until she was positive it was the real deal.