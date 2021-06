Millie Bobby Brown is no longer a heart to take! The Stranger Things actress is now in a relationship with the son of a very famous singer and we reveal her identity to you. Fans of the film Enola Holmes are going to be thrilled as Netflix has announced a sequel starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. At just 17 years old, the actress can boast of having made her breakthrough in Hollywood. On both the small and the big screen, the actress impresses with her accuracy. But when she is not on the film sets, the beautiful brunette coos with her new darling. After a seven-month romance with Jacob Sartorius, the star of Stranger Things found love in the arms of Jacob ‘Jake’ Bongiovi who is none other than the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. The two lovebirds are also inseparable!