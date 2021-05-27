Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Fire Extinguisher Solution to Parenting

Posted by 
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The other night I was watching one of my favorite shows, New Girl. If you haven’t seen it, it’s a hilarious show about four roommates living life as a family unit in California. In this particular episode, one of the roommates is cooking buttered bacon on the stove. An argument occurs, and he turns his back on the sizzling meat for a minute. Before the close pals know it, a grease fire starts. Chaos breaks out and one of them, thinking it will help, sprays water on the flames. That, of course, only makes things worse.

redtri.com
Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#Mental Health#Solution#Living Things#Lmhc#Saluscare Inc#Sprays Water#Kids#Insert Mom Guilt#Fires#Parents#Unit#Anxiety#Ugh#Calm#Adults#Chaos#Meat#Fiery Disagreement#Buttered Bacon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Kiplinger

How Working Parents Fail at Home and on the Job

Today’s story will be of special interest to parents — or couples looking forward to starting a family — where both want to continue working. Anyone who is in that situation now, or in the past, knows just how much of a juggling act it can be. Some couples manage to get it right intuitively, without guidance. But in my over 30 years “residing” in divorce court, I have seen far too many families just torn apart by a failure to systematically organize their lives.
SocietyPosted by
Red Tricycle

Accepting Help Takes Strength & Courage

To say the past year has been turbulent would be an understatement. I feel like it’s one bad thing after the next, and despite best efforts, nothing seems to make it stop. It reminds me of when I came home from church to water spilling out of our ceiling onto our kitchen table. Not only was the water ruining the ceiling, but it was also destroying our Christmas cards, iPads, and school projects. We rushed to turn off the water, get towels, buckets, anything to stop the madness. Unfortunately, nothing helped. The water kept coming. There was so much that it somehow reached the smoke detector wires and caused each one of the alarms to go off.
KidsWKRC

Parents, expert offer help for teens addicted to technology

An obsession with connection is sending teens down a dark digital path. Parents and professionals are sounding the alarm on teen technology addiction. Local 12’s Kathryn Robinson introduced us to the Bechtol’s, a Northern Kentucky family, in the first part of this series. Tom and Tina Bechtol found help for...
KidsThrive Global

Parenting Introverted Children

We live in a society that promotes and pushes getting yourself ‘out there’ through avenues like; the school environment, sports, family life, work cultures, networking groups etc., and yet through various studies conducted over the years, it is suggested that introverts make up at least 50% of the population and yet introverted character traits are still not really accepted in society and can be viewed as abnormal. In addition, many children can be mistaken for having depression or being anxious and this is just not the case. We have been taught that to be successful parents and raise happy children, they should be sociable, outgoing, have large groups of friends and like the same activities as other children do. So, if we find ourselves parenting introverted children, we might do things like; quickly jumping in and try to ‘help’ their social lives, talking for them, make excuses for their quietness, expressing what they are thinking on their behalf, arrange group play dates, push them into clubs etc. all with the good intention to try and ‘get them out’ of this introversion. A better tact would be to start appreciating their individual talents, strengths and noteworthy qualities and expressing to them how incredibly valued they are as individuals.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Parenting in the pandemic

From the moment my husband and I learned that our son was autistic, we leaned into the idea of building a team. Our public school has been at the center of this effort since he started kindergarten, and it will continue to be when he walks into his middle school for the first time this fall. With help from special education teachers and specialists who have been in his corner along the way, he’s learned strategies to navigate the school day and leverage his strengths. He can build a Titanic out of Lego bricks by looking at a photo. He is funny, kind and endlessly curious. One persistent question runs into another like bumper cars.
New London, CTThe Day

Firefighters extinguished fire Tuesday night at Nautilus Drive

New London — Firefighters extinguished a fire Tuesday night in a first-floor apartment at 239 Nautilus Drive. Battalion Chief Jeffrey Rheaume said a mattress fire in a first-floor unit caused no injuries, but resulted in substantial damage to the unit. The tenant in that unit was relocated and is staying with family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

How to Tell if Your Partner is a Narcissistic Parent and Protect Your Child

Until you have a child, you never really know what kind of parent you or your partner will be. But raising kids tends to clarify a person’s psychology, letting both strengths and weaknesses shine through. Because, whether kids are triumphant or having a tantrum, parents have a choice of reaction somewhere between selfishness and selflessness. However, for narcissistic parents the reaction will only ever be selfish in the extreme. Everything their child does is a reflection of who they are as a person, and the outcomes don’t tend to be particularly healthy. So how do you spot a narcissistic parent, or recognize those traits in yourself?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

My Top 3 OMG Parenting Moments

Parenting is hard. If I had to go back and tell my pre-parent self anything about parenting it would be that it is so freaking hard. It’s also incredibly gross and unbelievably exhausting. I’ve been a parent for over 17 years and I’ve definitely had my share of “OMG did that really just happen?” parenting moments.
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Want to Yell Less? 3 Ways to Create More Calm In Your Home

Your child is having a meltdown. You have tried rationalizing, distracting, even offering treats if your child will stop crying and screaming. Your emotions are boiling and you are at your wit’s end. This is the moment when parents, desperate and defeated, often resort to yelling. Unfortunately, the yelling makes the situation worse and you walk away feeling disappointed for having yelled again.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland fire crews extinguish blaze at Hough Health Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at a large two-story health center in Cleveland Wednesday night. The blaze broke out at Hough Health Center, located near East 83rd Street and Hough Avenue. Cleveland Division of Fire public information officer Lt. Mike Norman says crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m.
Family RelationshipsTime

Finding New Optimism In Those Pandemic Babies

Well hello! I’m so glad you’re here. A version of this article also appeared in theIt’s Not Just You newsletter.Sign up here to receive a new edition every Sunday. As always, you can send comments to me at: Susanna@Time.com. A slew of beloved friends have been having babies lately. I’m...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

LAFD Extinguishes Fire Inside Westlake Four-Plex in 16 Minutes

A fire inside a two-story, four-plex in the Westlake district was extinguished in about 16 minutes Tuesday evening and no injuries were reported. The blaze inside the 3,312-square foot residence at 509 S. Westlake Ave., near Sixth Street, was reported at 9:07 p.m., according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

When Your Spouse Dies: Coping With Loss and Grief

When her 69-year-old husband died of Alzheimer's disease, Dorothy Wellborn was surrounded by loving friends and family. She wept with them at the memorial service. She watched as the coffin closed on her husband's frail body, then went home with her children. But a few weeks later, when they flew back to their respective homes, she woke up to an empty house.
Longview, WAkptv.com

'Suspicious' fire extinguished at health food store in Longview

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview Fire is investigating an early morning fire at a health food store as suspicious. Just after 3 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at Country Village Nutrition Shoppe, located at 1052 Washington Way. Longview police were first on scene and reported heavy black smoke and flames coming from the store.
KYUK

Visiting Construction Workers Extinguish Fire In Crooked Creek

On May 23, a fire started in a home in Crooked Creek. None of the four inhabitants, including the homeowner and her 2-year-old son, were at home at the time. The fire ravaged their house, and a man was injured trying to stop the flames. Through a series of fortunate events, nobody perished and the fire did not spread.
Environmentriviera-maya-news.com

Fire in Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve fully extinguished

Costa Maya, Q.R. — A forest fire in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve that started earlier this week, has been fully extinguished. Civil Protection, along with elements from the Tulum fire department, fought the blaze before it consumed any more than the 1.5 hectares already burned. Fire fighters created a...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

How to Manage Summer with Your Kids in an Almost Post-Pandemic World

With the recent CDC guidelines now allowing for fully-vaccinated individuals in the U.S. to pretty much resume life per usual after a year-long pandemic that upended nearly every aspect of life as we once knew it, it’s no surprise you might be excited. You might also be worried about how you’ll manage this summer with your family, including summer camps, child care, and celebrations.