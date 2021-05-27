Cancel
Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

By Saman Javed
Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez .

The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.

In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress ; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn ’s character in Funny Face .

Crafted in ivory white silk charmeuse, the strapless column dress featured a corseted top with a sweetheart neckline, a low scooped back with an exposed bra-step closure and was completed with an elegant split running up the back of the gown.

Finishing off the look, the dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble bow, topped with a satin bow.

The singer’s signature high ponytail was also reimagined for the big day into a sleek half-up style finished with loose curls.

Sharing pictures of the bride on Instagram, designer Vera Wang said it had been a “joy and honour” to create the singer’s dress.

“To a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness,” the designer said.

As per Vogue , it was decided that the designer would make Grande’s wedding dress back in 2018, when she attended the Heavenly-Bodies themed Met Gala wearing a Vera Wang gown.

To match her engagement ring, the bride wore pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. In a nod to her personal aesthetic and the cover of her Sweetener album, she wore one earring upside down and the other the right side up.

Grande told Vogue this represents appreciating the “upside-down” moments in her life, and how they have contributed to where she is today.

The singer first adopted the “upside-down” aesthetic in June 2018, sharing on Twitter that it had been inspired by her best friend, Aaron Simon Gross.

“I showed Aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown‘ and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown‘ for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius. everything clicked after that,” she wrote in a tweet at the time.

Grande confirmed her engagement with Gomez in a post on her Instagram in December 2020. “Forever n then some,” she captioned a picture of her ring.

Earlier this month, a representative told People the pair had married in front of fewer than 20 people.

“They got married. It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the statement said.

