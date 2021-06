Human Intelligence is like a Blue Whale. Both are powerful though nowadays almost extinct. Anonymous. There are all sorts of theories to explain why whales beach themselves. One of the reasons, other than sickness, is that they become disoriented while chasing food. Whales eat extremely small food, large amounts of it, but small nonetheless. These giants of the sea can be lured to their death by something very small comparative to their size. They are left stranded on the sand to die because they’ve sacrificed their vast power by chasing something so small.