Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CDT /115 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has prolonged flooding along the Wabash. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, May 25 The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Tuesday, May 25. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday /12:00 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Monday /12:00 PM EDT Monday/ was 16.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois.