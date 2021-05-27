Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Rush; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will diminish by mid morning.alerts.weather.gov