Bartholomew County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Rush; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will diminish by mid morning.

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CDT /115 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has prolonged flooding along the Wabash. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, May 25 The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Tuesday, May 25. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday /12:00 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Monday /12:00 PM EDT Monday/ was 16.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois.
Monroe County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bartholomew County in central Indiana South Central Morgan County in central Indiana Northern Brown County in south central Indiana Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana East Central Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Spencer, Hope, Morgantown, Gosport, Clifford, Stinesville, Beanblossom, Helmsburg, Spearsville, Lake Lemon, Taylorsville, McCormicks Creek State Park and Newbern. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clay County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Daviess; Greene; Knox; Martin; Monroe; Owen; Sullivan; Vigo A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN VIGO SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...SULLIVAN...KNOX...CLAY...OWEN...MARTIN...GREENE AND DAVIESS COUNTIES At 749 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dennison to near Lancaster. Movement was east at 65 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terre Haute, Vincennes, Washington, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon, Shelburn, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Farmersburg, Dugger and Clay City. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 27. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Indiana Statewzdm.com

Knox County Remains in Blue Covid Status

Knox County has reported one new Covid case in the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health. The County has held onto its Blue status again, with an overall positive percentage of 2.8 percent. Two other counties are still in blue– or the lowest Covid alert level. Both...
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County Road Closures for May 12th

200N between 1100E-1200E will be closed today for road construction from 8 am to 4:30pm. 1175E between 1650N-1675N will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8 am to 4:30 pm. 300S between 100W-Troy Road will be closed today for pipe replacement.
Johnson County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Rush, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Rush; Shelby HAIL UP TO HALF AN INCH TO AFFECT CENTRAL SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN RUSH AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 712 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Franklin, or 8 miles west of Shelbyville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Geneva, St. Paul, Fairland, Waldron, Moscow and Boggstown. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 110 and 123.
Clay County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Greene, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Greene; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Monroe; Morgan; Owen; Putnam A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MONROE MORGAN...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...HENDRICKS...EAST CENTRAL CLAY OWEN...MARION...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 556 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Brownsburg to 7 miles south of Brazil. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Greenwood, Plainfield, Franklin, Brownsburg, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Greencastle, Mooresville, Danville, Spencer, Southport, Avon, Ellettsville, New Whiteland, Whiteland, Bargersville and Pittsboro. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 96 and 123. Interstate 70 between mile markers 27 and 86. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100.