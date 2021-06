Year-over-year changes in slaughter counts and layer flock sizes from 2019 to 2020 are negligible in the region. WATTPoultry International recently published an in-depth report on the largest broiler, egg and turkey producers in the Latin American region. The report notes that poultry producers in the region recorded little growth in 2020, compared to the previous year, with the exceptions of behemoths BRF and JBS. Here, the top five broiler, egg and turkey producers are ranked, highlighting the landscape of the regional market.