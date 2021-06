The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx confirmed their sale on Friday to baseball great Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore. "Glen Taylor has reached an agreement with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez regarding the sale and future ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx. The transaction will close following league approval, beginning the transition of ownership and a new chapter of Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball," the teams said in a news release.