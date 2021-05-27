Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Louvre appoints Laurence des Cars as first female director

blooloop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron has appointed art historian Laurence des Cars as the head of the world’s most popular museum, the Musée du Louvre in Paris. Des Cars became the director of the Musée d’Orsay in 2017 and the Musée de l’Orangerie in 2014. She will take over the Louvre post from September 1, 2021.

blooloop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurence Des Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French President#Contemporary Art#The Mus E De L Orangerie#Universal Museum#Guardian#The Louvre Abu Dhabi#Younger Visitors#Direction#Relevance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Place
Europe
Related
MuseumsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

For the First Time Ever, the Louvre Will Be Led by a Woman

The Louvre has made a historic new hire: For the first time in its nearly 230-year history, the world’s largest art museum will be run by a woman. Laurence des Cars, who has led the Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie for four years, will step into the role of president and CEO of the Louvre on September 1. She replaces Jean-Luc Martinez, who has served as director since April 2013.
MuseumsTelegraph

Louvre to address 'social justice' issues under tenure of first female chief

The Louvre has appointed a new director known for taking progressive stances, putting the world's largest art museum on course to tackle social justice issues. Laurence des Cars, 54, the first woman to take the position since it opened in 1793, has been instrumental in the restitution of works of art looted by the Nazis and spearheaded a show exploring the depiction of black people in 19th century art as the director of Paris' Musée d'Orsay.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Moda Operandi Partners With Chairish, the Louvre Appoints Its First Female President, and More News

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this bi-weekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Chairish Teams Up With Lauren Santo Domingo. Chairish—currently the fastest-growing home decor marketplace—continues to expand its digital offerings with...
MuseumsBoston Globe

Louvre gets its first female leader in 228 years

Laurence des Cars, who will become the president of the world’s most visited museum in September, shares some of her plans in an interview. Move over, Mona Lisa. You may be about to have competition as the most talked-about woman in the Louvre. For the first time since its creation...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Grosses Orchester Graz at Styriarte Appoints First Female Asian Conductor

Beginning in fall of 2021, Chen's appointment comes after two seasons as the orchestra's first-ever principal guest conductor. A graduate of the New England Conservatory and the University of Michigan, Chen served as Artistic Director and Conductor for the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival since 2016. "Since Mei-Ann Chen's...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Sound and vision: Dovetail Orchestra scores short films by female directors

The Dovetail Orchestra returns after a two-year hiatus to present live musical accompaniment for the film program Resounding Silents. The orchestra partners with SITE Santa Fe for the presentation, providing an array of original scores for a night of silent shorts directed by women. The films range from the early years of cinema into the 21st century, highlighting the work of directors Germaine Dulac, Cleo Madison, Lotte Reiniger, and Maya Deren. The program includes contemporary shorts by Deborah Fort and other local filmmakers. Dovetail’s performance will be composed mainly of female musicians, and they’ll present new material prior to the start of the screenings. The event takes place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs (27475 W. Frontage Road, Santa Fe). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Purchase tickets ($2 through $12) at holdmyticket.com/event/373171.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France's New Caledonia Set for Final Independence Referendum in December

PARIS (Reuters) -The French Pacific island of New Caledonia, which rejected independence in two previous referendums, will have a third and final vote on Dec. 12, France's overseas territories minister said on Wednesday. The referendum would be followed by a two-year transition period to allow Paris to clarify its relations...
Violent CrimesThe Jewish Press

French Judiciary Frees Extremist Antisemitic Murderer

Paris, April 4, 2017. 4:00 am. A man breaks into the home of Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old retired Jewish physician and educator. He beats and tortures her for over an hour while reciting verses from the Quran and repeatedly shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” [Allah is the greatest!”]. He uses anti-Semitic slurs and calls her “Sheitan” (Satan). He throws her from the balcony of her apartment and she falls to the ground, three floors below, dead. The police arrest him.
MoviesScreendaily

Austrian Film Commission appoints new executive director

The Austrian Film Commission’s (AFC) deputy director Anne Laurent-Delage is to succeed Martin Schweighofer as executive director from July 1, 2021. The decision was taken unanimously by the AFC’s board who describe Laurent-Delage as “the best-qualified person (…) to lead the business of the AFC into the future in times of great challenges posed by the changing cinema market.”
PoliticsThe Guardian

Macron aims to take pulse of nation on political tour de France

Emmanuel Macron has set off on his six-week political tour de France aimed at “taking the pulse” of the country as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis. In the run-up to regional elections this month and, more importantly, the presidential battle next year, the French leader will make two regional visits a week until mid-July.
PoliticsBBC

Macron's blunt style may harm bid for new African chapter

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again resorted to outspoken language as a tool of diplomatic strategy, this time targeting the president of the Central African Republic (CAR). He described Faustin-Archange Touadéra as a "hostage" of Wagner, a Russian military contractor that has been helping the CAR government fight rebels...
U.K.Hello Magazine

Why Queen Mother's birthplace is still a mystery to this day

The Queen Mother passed away on 30 March 2002, aged 101, yet 19 years after her death, a mystery still surrounds her exact birthplace – and it's possible she was born in a horse-drawn ambulance. Born the Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon on 4 August 1900, the royal was the youngest...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Moral Dilemma, Exposing Secret Will Destroy Many Lives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will find herself in a moral dilemma. She overhears a conversation that makes her aware of an explosive secret. She is shocked by what she learns. This directly affects her sister but if she tells Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), several lives could be ruined. What will Paris decide to do?
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Laurence des Cars will be the first woman to lead the Louvre in its history

For the first time since its creation in the wake of the French Revolution, the Musée du Louvre in Paris will be headed by a woman. Laurence des Cars, 54, the current president of the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie, was appointed on Wednesday as the new president-director of the Louvre by French President Emmanuel Macron.
MuseumsThe Guardian

Louvre appoints Laurence des Cars as first female president

The Louvre is to have a female president for the first time in its 228-year history. Emmanuel Macron has appointed the art historian Laurence des Cars as head of the world’s most visited museum, founded in 1793. Des Cars, president of the Musée d’Orsay and L’Orangerie in Paris, both of which she has run since 2017, will take over the prestigious post in September.