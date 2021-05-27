Unreal Engine 5 enters Early Access

Devolver Digital in conjunction with developer Team WIBY have come together to work on Phantom Abyss, an upcoming adventure game that is set to enter Steam Early Access program in June 2021. Today, Devolver Digital released a trailer that is sure to entice and excite fans for the upcoming release on PC as it introduces the nature of the game and showcases some cool visuals. Phantom Abyss is a multiplayer game that casts players into trap-laden procedurally generated temples and tasks them with the goal of maneuvering through puzzles, death traps and more to finally retrieve the sacred relics in the temple. Phantom Abyss is currently available for Wishlist on Steam and will stream on GeForce Now in June 2021 and will have full controller support on PC.