Every Confirmed Character in Space Jam 2
As we all know, Space Jam 2 is coming out. The first one being very much liked by both the critics and the Audience. It brought together the amazing Michael Jordan and our favourite looney tunes characters together, to defeat the aliens from taking over the world, by playing Basketball. The seamless mixture of the cartoon and the real world left everyone in aww. But now the Looney Tunes have returned, and this time they’ll team up with Lebron James. And what we gathered from the trailer, it’s gonna push more boundaries, seemingly bringing the 2d characters into the third dimension.www.animatedtimes.com