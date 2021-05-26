newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Every Confirmed Character in Space Jam 2

By Diwakar Chary
animatedtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, Space Jam 2 is coming out. The first one being very much liked by both the critics and the Audience. It brought together the amazing Michael Jordan and our favourite looney tunes characters together, to defeat the aliens from taking over the world, by playing Basketball. The seamless mixture of the cartoon and the real world left everyone in aww. But now the Looney Tunes have returned, and this time they’ll team up with Lebron James. And what we gathered from the trailer, it’s gonna push more boundaries, seemingly bringing the 2d characters into the third dimension.

www.animatedtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam 2#Real Space#Bugs Bunny#Love And Basketball#The Toon Squad#Goonsquad#Roadrunner#Space Man#Trailer#Humor#Arch Nemesis#Aliens#Daffy#Road Runner#Playing Basketball#Porky#Things#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam 2 star Don Cheadle confirms Michael Jordan will appear in the sequel

Don Cheadle has confirmed that Michael Jordan will, in fact, be making an appearance in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy. "Michael Jordan is in the movie," Cheadle told Access Hollywood. "But not in the way you'd expect it." Intriguing. As Jordan's involvement is being kept under wraps, it seems safe to assume we can expect some sort of cameo from the NBA star.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Releases New Trailer During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a fresh trailer for the movie during the MTV TV and Movie Awards. Some of the biggest films of the summer made their presence felt during the show. So, you knew that the Tune Squad and LeBron James would be representing as well. Fans had already seen a little bit of Granny’s routine at the beginning of this spot. But the parts with Tweety trying to guard one of the Goon Squad were new. As was the play on Michael Jordan’s Secret Stuff with LeBron not wanting the old lady to be drinking a martini at halftime. A New Legacy isn’t a traditional sequel in most senses of the word. Instead, it’s shooting for being a celebration of that wild first outing and a bunch of Easter Eggs from the Warner Bros. catalogs. Check it out down below.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Space Jam: A New Legacy TV Spot Teases More Granny

Space Jam: A New Legacy is going to be one weird ride. The sequel to the much-loved 1996 classic replaces Michael Jordan with LeBron James and seems as if it’ll feature every single character in the vast Warner Bros IP stable. In the first trailer, we saw (among others) Scooby-Doo, the Thundercats, the Joker, the Mask and, in a surreal twist, Alex DeLarge and his droogs from Stanley Kubrick’s ultraviolent A Clockwork Orange.
Moviesmxdwn.com

New Footage of ‘Space Jam 2’ Reveals Granny Playing Basketball

As the release date to the new Space Jam: A New Legacy movie draws closer, Warner Brothers has released some new footage. Screen Rant reports that the tv spot, which can be viewed on Twitter, shows off the Looney Tune character Granny. In the footage Granny shows off her old moves to her fellow Looney Tunes. Other scenes including an unfortunate Tweety bird getting trampled by a member of the Goon Squad, and Granny indulging in a half-time martini.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Movie Images

Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang bested an alien invasion on the court, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to open in theaters on July 16th, and streaming on HBO Max. The updated, Tron-like film will star Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, as well as a rogue computer played by Don Cheadle, who then forces James to team with (who else?) the Looney Tunes to compete against the A.I.’s all-star Goon Squad. The film also boasts an impressive roster of fellow basketball players, including Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.
TV & VideosComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Clip Shows Granny Getting Savage

Space Jam: A New Legacy hit the ground running with its debut trailer, which featured not only the full reveal of the villains and the Tune Squad but also a myriad of cameos from the Warner Bros. roster. It also featured a look at Granny, who is by far one of our favorite members of the Tune Squad already and we haven't even seen the movie. That continues to be the case with a new clip, which features Granny not only dishing out damage on the court but doing so to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage, which just makes it all the better. She's also enjoying a martini in the locker room with Lola Bunny, though Lebron isn't that thrilled about it. You can check out the full clip in the video below.
Lebron Jameslicenseglobal.com

Moose Toys Unveils ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Line

Moose Toys, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, released the full line of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” toys, including all-new Goon Squad toys. “Launching the toy line ahead of the movie’s release fuels the enthusiasm for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’” says Joe Smith, senior director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. “This gives fans a chance to create their own Tune Squad versus Goon Squad action play and lets them get familiar with this cast of characters. The Goon Squad toys bring their onscreen counterparts to life in vivid detail. The action figures show off their intimidating appearance and each one’s special ability in ‘wicked’ detail. But can Goons defeat Tunes? Fans will have to wait for the movie to watch this epic match up play out, but until then, they can use their imaginations to create their own epic games and endings.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist unleashes trailer and poster

Ahead of its digital and DVD release next week, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Calvin McCarthy’s supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist which follows a young man that takes a housesitting job, and soon discovers the house isn’t as empty as it appears to be; check them out here…
Comicsmetv.com

8 live-action moments that were snuck into classic cartoons

Decades before movies like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Space Jam, cartoon characters popped up in live-action movies. Gene Kelly danced with Jerry Mouse in Anchors Aweigh and Bugs Bunny appeared in dream sequences for two different films: Two Guys from Texas and My Dream is Yours. But animated and...
MoviesIGN

A New Teen Titans Go! and Space Jam Crossover Movie Will Give Us Superhero Monstars

While the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy promised a crossover of Warner Bros. properties spanning from the Looney Tunes to Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network is plotting its own Space Jam mash-up focused on one of its flagship series. The network announced on Thursday that it will be celebrating Father's Day with a broadcast of a new crossover movie Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam. The special will air on June 20, with a digital release following on July 27.
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Robin & Co. Cheer on the Tunes in ‘Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam’ Original Movie

The Teen Titans are planning a slam dunk Father’s Day weekend with the premiere of Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, an 80-minute original movie that follows the DC Super Heroes as they watch and offer hilarious commentary on the classic 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film Space Jam, starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes.