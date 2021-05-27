Bonnie Mae Jupina

Hattie Mae Campbell, known as "Ladybug" but affectionately known her entire life as "Shirley," was called home on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by her family in her home. Shirley was born on Feb. 12, 1943, in Lee County, to the late Gillon and Rebecca McDonald King. Shirley received her education from the Lee County School District. At an early age, Shirley moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she began employment with After Six Tuxedo Co. for numerous years. Shirley was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as an usher. Later, Shirley joined New Life Baptist Church, where she continued her duties as an usher. When not working or at church, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her outings with Denise Moment (Niecy).