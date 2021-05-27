Ada Marjorie Williston Dorn

At the time of this article’s publication, the 2021 spring semester is drawing to a close, leaving students at Mills with another several months of pandemic learning under their belts. In many ways, Mills’ spring COVID-19 prevention protocols were similar to those observed during the fall semester: the majority of classes were still taught entirely online, all meals were still taken to go from the Tea Shop, and students living on campus were still required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times, except when alone or with members of their social bubble.