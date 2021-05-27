Ada Marjorie Williston Dorn
Ada was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the second youngest of six children with three older brothers, one older and one younger sister. She was athletic, excelling in speed skating and other winter sports-including hockey and running across rubber ice during the spring thaw. She loved her Scottish roots, including shortbread, Scottish dancing and the bagpipes. Ada worked in a Fort Saskatchewan dental office in her teenage years, and throughout her life kept the Canadian tradition of serving tea. She was a consummate hostess and loved sharing an elegant table.