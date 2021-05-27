It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gloria Lorainne (Cardoza) Vasconcellos announces her passing in Turlock, California, on April 21, 2021. Gloria was born and raised in Livermore. She was part of a long established and deep-rooted farming and ranching family, with extended family still engaged in the agriculture community. Gloria was always such a kind and joyful person, always a pleasure to be around. She wanted nothing more than for people to be happy and enjoy life.