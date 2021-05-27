Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livermore, CA

Gloria Lorainne (Cardoza) Vasconcellos

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with a heavy heart that the family of Gloria Lorainne (Cardoza) Vasconcellos announces her passing in Turlock, California, on April 21, 2021. Gloria was born and raised in Livermore. She was part of a long established and deep-rooted farming and ranching family, with extended family still engaged in the agriculture community. Gloria was always such a kind and joyful person, always a pleasure to be around. She wanted nothing more than for people to be happy and enjoy life.

www.independentnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Obituaries
City
Linda, CA
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livermore High#Sister#Dear Friends#Ex Husband#Loving Children#Nephews#Happy#Nieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Educational Awards - May 15th, 2021

Matthew Papageorge, from Pleasanton, has graduated from Tallahassee (Florida) Community College. Brayden Willis, of Pleasanton, has been initiated into the academic honor society, Phi Kappa Phi, while attending Berea College, a private liberal arts college in Berea, Kentucky. Mola Receives Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship. Arthur Mola, Jr., a senior at...
Alameda County, CAPleasanton Weekly

Highlighting the Tri-Valley's diversity

Last Thursday at noon two events offered proof to just how diverse the Tri-Valley area has become over the last decade. Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who represents his hometown of Dublin, Livermore and part of Fremont, spearheaded a National Day of Prayer gathering at the Alameda County Fairgrounds amphitheater in Pleasanton.
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Haubert Hosts National Day of Prayer Ceremony

Father Joseph Arsanious of the Coptic Orthodox Church offers a prayer during the 2021 National Day of Prayer, put on in Alameda County by Supervisor David Haubert at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton last week. Dublin City Councilmember Sherry Hu introduced several speakers from various religious backgrounds. Faith leaders included: Pastor...
Spearfish, SDkbhbradio.com

Laura LoCoco

Laura LoCoco, 31, of Spearfish and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 4, 2021 at home. Laura was born on July 7, 1989 in Turlock, California. She is the youngest of two children born of Stephen and Mary Ellen LoCoco. Laura, her brother Matthew, and Mary moved to Rapid City in 1990 to live with Mary’s parents.
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Concert to Feature Singer, Songwriter Lauryn Hedges

The second in the Bankhead Theater’s planned series of outdoor “Courtyard Concerts” will be held on Friday, May 14, and will feature local singer/songwriter Lauryn Marie Hedges. A native of Pleasanton, Hedges took the top award at the Bankhead’s virtual StarsDay open mic competition last summer, before heading to Nashville,...
Oakdale, CAescalontimes.com

Community Briefs 5-12-21

The first official ‘Team Captain’ meeting for the Relay For Life of Greater Stanislaus County is scheduled for Wednesday evening, May 12 at 6 p.m. The in-person 24-hour Relay For Life combining the Oakdale/Modesto/Turlock relay events is set for October at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Team captains and any team members interested are encouraged to attend the Zoom meeting on May 12. It is hoped the June team captain meeting can he held in person. To access the meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056550603.