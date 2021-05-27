State vaccine, testing requirements to guide future ‘mega’ events
California’s Beyond the Blueprint framework will shape how people return to “mega” events in the state with vaccination and testing requirements effective June 15. Operators of outdoor mega events with more than 10,000 attendees are recommended to verify either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours, according to Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary. Verification at indoor events with a lower threshold of 5,000 attendees will be required, not recommended.www.dailycal.org