European football (or soccer) is one of the most popular sports in the world. Here are the best soccer games for Android!. European football (or soccer as it’s known in the states) is one of the most popular sports in the world. There are hundreds of leagues, thousands of teams, and tens of thousands of players. It’s a phenomenon, really. There are a ton of soccer apps. However, like most sports, the mobile gaming side of things isn’t great. There are a few gems, though. Most soccer (football) games either let you play on the field with your favorite players or sim the game and make you the manager. We have a nice sprinkling of both. Here are the best soccer games and European football games for Android!