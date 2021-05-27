Letter: Things we can do for a better world

Years ago as a nursing student I visited a mental health facility that warehoused hundreds of people who could not live on their own and function in normal society. They seemed happy and comfortable. They had three meals a day, a safe place to sleep, and access to TV, games and books during the day. Their mental illnesses were treated and there was a certain amount of dignity in the facility. Months later there was a political nightmare about the closing of these facilities. The people in them were given prescriptions for their mental health drugs and turned out on the street.