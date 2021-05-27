Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

FACTBOX-Europe's fight over farming subsidies

By Kate Abnett
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Updates details of compromise proposal on phasing-in eco-schemes payments, paragraph 6)

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators are attempting to clinch a deal this week to reform the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, to make it greener and offer more support to small farms.

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend 387 billion euros ($474 billion), around a third of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

Talks have dragged on for nearly three years, with negotiators representing the 27 EU member states and the European Parliament squabbling over how far they are willing to change the rules, to divert money from big businesses and tackle the 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by farming.

Here are the main proposals.

ECO-SCHEMES

Negotiators are tussling over how much to set aside for eco-schemes to protect the environment, such as organic farming or restoring wetlands or peatlands to suck CO2 out of the atmosphere.

Parliament wanted 30% of payments to farmers used for this purpose. Member states wanted 20%, but have mooted a compromise to set aside 22% of payments to farmers from 2023 and 25% from 2025.

Environmental campaigners say this would still allow the majority of funds to be spent on polluting forms of industrial farming.

REDISTRIBUTION

A major aim of the revamp is to stop the decline of small farms, which critics say the CAP has fuelled by supporting big businesses or landowners at the expense of family farmers.

To fix this, the European Commission and Parliament wanted a 100,000 euros per year cap per beneficiary. An alternative option under discussion could oblige each EU country to redistribute a fixed share of its CAP funds to smaller farms.

EU countries and farming groups have said redistributions should be voluntary.

WHO COUNTS AS A FARMER?

The new CAP will limit who is defined as an “active farmer” and can receive subsidies - another attempt to stop large businesses and landowners sucking up money.

Parliament wanted a stricter definition, and has said it should exclude large-scale processors of agricultural products, and stop funds going to non-agricultural businesses, such as waterworks or railway services.

Negotiators are also mulling a requirement for countries to hand roughly 3% of payments for farmers to young farmers, to help the sector attract new talent.

NATIONAL PLANS

Each EU country will be required to draw up a plan for spending its share of the CAP, setting targets and conditions for allocating the money.

The Commission will vet these plans and can make recommendations to countries to improve them.

Up for discussion is whether the Commission will be able to reject plans that fall short, or assess their success against other targets that the EU has not yet made legally binding - for example, an aim to halve the bloc’s use of chemical pesticides by 2030.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Organic Farming#Subsidies#Eu Countries#Rural Development#Family Businesses#Factbox#The European Parliament#Cap#The European Commission#Industrial Farming#Eu Greenhouse Gases#Family Farmers#Agricultural Products#Environmental Campaigners#Co2#Money#Chemical Pesticides#Compromise Proposal#Large Scale Processors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
TravelVoice of America

Greece, Germany Kick Off EU Vaccination Travel Certificates

ATHENS, GREECE - Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to...
Businessnewsnetnebraska.org

How will the recovery fund be financed? 80 billion EU bonds on the way

The economic recovery funded by recovery fund. The European Union Commission has, in fact, announced the issuance of joint bonds as of this year, with the aim of increasing the resources for grants and loans to countries under next generation. Almost 80 billion of bondsor the issuance of joint debt...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe. According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes. MacManus has submitted 45 amendments to the EU...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

More safeguards in revamped EU data transfer tools, EU justice chief says

The European Commission will on Friday adopt revamped data transfer tools with more legal and privacy safeguards to allow companies to transfer Europeans' data securely around the world, the EU executive's justice chief said on Wednesday. Standard contractual clauses (SCCs) came under the spotlight after Europe's highest court told privacy...
EconomyDerrick

Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes

The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue. The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said it had approved the threatened tariffs...
Environmentmymixfm.com

EU policy-makers give expert advisers more say on green finance rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc’s sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its “sustainable finance taxonomy”, a...
Economy985theriver.com

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Environmentenergycentral.com

What is next for the European emissions trading system (EU ETS)? Part I

Simon Göß studied Environmental and Resource Management (B. Sc.) at the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus and Sustainable Energy Technology (M. Sc. Honours) at the Delft University of... Your access to Member Features is limited. © Sven Petersen / Fotolia. In summary, the EU ETS is the EU’s central instrument...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Eleven EU countries oppose plan to prolong gas project funding

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and eight other countries will reject a plan to prolong European Union support for cross-border natural gas projects, and instead push for rules to exclude fossil fuels, according to a document seen by Reuters. The EU's "TEN-E" rules define which cross-border energy projects...
Economybloombergtax.com

Global Tax Deal May Fit Well With EU Digital Tax, Lawmaker Says

A U.S. proposal to limit new global tax rules to the world’s biggest 100 companies would make it easier for the European Union to introduce a bloc-level digital tax, the chair of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee said Tuesday. The American twist represents “an easier approach than before,” and “definitely...
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
Economydiplomaticourier.com

Europe’s Strategic Autonomy Trap

Hen it comes to economic growth, Europe has been lagging behind the world’s other major economic powers – the United States and China – for some time. No surprise, then, that the old continent’s relative weight in the global economy is declining fast. How vulnerable does this leave the European Union – and what should EU leaders do about it?
Economyvoonze.com

European Parliament approval of a more accessible Globalization Fund

European Parliament approval of a more accessible Globalization Fund. The number of jobs lost for which funds can be requested drops from 500 to 200 | More aid for the self-employed and for childcare. The reform of the European Fund for Adaptation to Globalization will allow more European workers to...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-China's tweaks to population policy over the years

May 31 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, replacing the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. Here are some of the milestones in China’s efforts to steer population...