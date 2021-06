The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, pointing to recent case surges in places like India. “This virus is not behind us as long as the virus is out there, in the numbers that we see in India, the millions of cases there, and of course spreading elsewhere. If we don’t put it under control, these countries are going to be severely challenged in dealing with not just the health crisis, but the economic crisis, and this is where America needs to stand up,” Myron Brilliant, the Chamber’s executive vice president and head of international affairs, told CNBC on Tuesday.