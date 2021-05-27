Cancel
Portage County, OH

Site of former gas station in Edinburg to be cleaned up, rehabilitated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA highly visible property in Edinburg may eventually see new life, thanks to a grant secured by the Portage County Land Bank. The land bank secured a grant of up to $210,000 from the Ohio EPA's Targeted Brownfield Assessment program to restore the former gas station at the corner of Tallmadge Road and Route 14. Dan Morganti, executive director of the land bank, said the funds will be used to complete a Phase 1 environmental assessment,

