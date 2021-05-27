Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman to star in The Retirement Plan

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage and Ron Perlman are set to star in 'The Retirement Plan'. The duo have been tapped to appear in the action movie from director Tim J. Brown, with filming getting underway later this week in the Cayman Islands. Ashley Greene, Ernie Hudson, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore,...

www.contactmusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Sarah
Person
Ashley Greene
Person
Lynn Whitfield
Person
Joel David Moore
Person
Rick Fox
Person
Grace Byers
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jackie Earle Haley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cayman Islands#Film Star#Productivity Media#Darius Films#Nicolas Ashley#Legendary Appeal#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage had idea for controversial role that ‘set off alarms’

Seth Rogen has revealed that Nicolas Cage wanted to play a “white Jamaican guy” in the 2011 superhero film The Green Hornet.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new essay collection, Yearbook, Rogen said that Cage had expressed interest in appearing in the movie with him.Cage’s first idea, recalled Rogen, was to appear as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his cranium. He then allegedly came up with another concept: “A white Jamaican guy.”“It set off a lot of alarms to us,” Rogen said. “Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing...
MoviesEW.com

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Nicolas Cage Accused Seth Rogen Of Stealing His Idea For A ‘Green Hornet’ Villain For ‘Spring Breakers’

In his new memoir, “Yearbook,” Seth Rogen shares a number of stories about his life and career in Hollywood, as an actor, writer, producer, and director. And though he’s spoken briefly about his ‘Green Hornet’ interaction with Nicolas Cage, during a new interview with Howard Stern, Rogen goes deeper into his wild meeting with Cage and why the actor eventually accused him of stealing an idea for a character.
MoviesPopculture

Nicolas Cage Had Strange Idea for Seth Rogen's 'Green Hornet' Movie

Seth Rogen has been promoting his new memoir Year Book, and he stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss some of the stories that he recounts in his book about his life and his years in Hollywood. One of the crazier stories he shares with Stern involves his 2011 film The Green Hornet, Nicolas Cage, and a very questionable accent choice. Rogen told Stern that Cage pitched him and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, over the phone about appearing in the film as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his head. Rogen thought this concept was "hysterical," but Cage hadn't meant it as a joke. However, the next character he pitched, a white Jamaican guy, gave Rogen pause. "It set off a lot of alarms to us," Rogen said. "Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing the accent and all that stuff seemed like a world of trouble."
Moviescomicon.com

Review: Nicolas Cage Faces Off Against Homicidal Animatronics In ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider, Kick-Ass) is an actor who’s had a career as exciting and eclectic as the man himself. Even back in his A-list days after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Cage continued to make unique decisions in not only the films he chose to be in but also the performances he delivered within those movies. But the most interesting thing about the guy is that he sees himself as strictly a movie actor. Therefore, Cage has never dabbled in TV despite the prestige that the format has become synonymous with over the years. Sticking to flicks, the actor has proven not to be picky about the movies to which he brings his varied skill set. On the contrary, Cage has displayed a penchant for B-movies more than anything else in recent years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Motorious

Nicolas Cage’s Car Collection Is A National Treasure

Nicolas Cage used to have an extensive car collection. Well, the man still has a pretty good one, but he had to sell off several cars to dig out of a $6.3 million debt to the IRS. Still, there’s no doubt Cage loves his cars and has exceptional taste, especially for the exotic Italians. Check out the rides this once red-hot actorhas put in his garage.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Seth Rogen Reveals His Most Embarrassing Celebrity Encounters in Yearbook

Watch: Seth Rogen Had Epic Fail While Trying to Meet Beyonce. Seth Rogen has lived a life. Since getting his start in a gay bar in his hometown of Vancouver, the comedian has written, directed and produced dozens of movies. Some have been bad, which he owns up to, but most of them have been good. And this success has earned him a place in Hollywood, where he frequently rubs elbows with the rich and famous.
TV SeriesCollider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teased By Creators: "We Want To Keep Providing The Dopamine That Generates That Good Feeling"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai.]. If Seasons 1 through 3 are any indication, we’ve got a lot to look forward to in Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg kicked things off strong with Season 1, but they’ve also consistently upped the stakes, scope and nostalgic good vibes with every new episode.
MoviesHastings Tribune

New on DVD: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are 'Lovebirds' on the run

A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

What to Watch in June: 'Loki,' 'The Conjuring' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'

What will moviegoing look like post-vaccine? We might soon have a better idea. Where May served as something of a dry run for whether or not audiences turn out via films like Wrath of Man and A Quiet Place Part II, June looks like the main event thanks to In the Heights, F9, and a new Pixar movie. Wait… the Pixar movie is premiering on Disney+? Maybe we won’t know what post-pandemic moviegoing will look like for a while after all.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Glimpse Of Cate Blanchett As Lilith

There does not appear to be any kind of social media embargo on the set of the upcoming film based on the video game Borderlands – and that's particularly apparent when you look at the social media accounts of the stars. Jamie Lee Curtis in particular has been sharing photos regularly and providing followers and movie-goers with a sneak peek at the blockbuster, with posts about everything from size differential in her co-stars, to COVID-19 protocols, to jokes about the yogurt for which she used to be the spokesperson.