Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman to star in The Retirement Plan

Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider, Kick-Ass) is an actor who’s had a career as exciting and eclectic as the man himself. Even back in his A-list days after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Cage continued to make unique decisions in not only the films he chose to be in but also the performances he delivered within those movies. But the most interesting thing about the guy is that he sees himself as strictly a movie actor. Therefore, Cage has never dabbled in TV despite the prestige that the format has become synonymous with over the years. Sticking to flicks, the actor has proven not to be picky about the movies to which he brings his varied skill set. On the contrary, Cage has displayed a penchant for B-movies more than anything else in recent years.