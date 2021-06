New SaaS version of GridGain Control Center continues GridGain’s move to the cloud for in-memory computing solutions. GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache Ignite distributed database, announced that an enhanced version of GridGain Control Center is available as a cloud service on a subscription basis. GridGain Control Center SaaS is another step by GridGain to move more of its solutions to the cloud to support accelerated cloud migration by customers. While GridGain Nebula, released last year, is a fully managed service for Ignite and GridGain, Control Center SaaS is a cloud-native solution for operations teams that prefer to manage their production environments. A free 30-day trial of Control Center SaaS is available on the GridGain website.