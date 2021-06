Recent graduates are a part of the digital generation where technology has been an accessible resource since the early years of our lives. As we have grown up, we have seen technology expand at rapid rates, becoming more and more a part of our daily experience. From MySpace to Facebook, Nokia to iPhones, and email to texting, technology has grown just as much as we have. As a result, people our age have become desensitized to what dangers lie behind the screen. People in my generation may sometimes have a false sense of security when it comes to being online and fraudsters are perfectly aware of that. Here are some examples of how new grads are an easy target for online fraud and some ways to improve security measures.