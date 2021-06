Ian Waters, ‎senior director, EMEA marketing at ThousandEyes, how organisations should navigate the new enterprise IT reality. We’re now well into the second year of the pandemic and it’s fair to say a lot has changed. No executive – no matter how attuned they were to technology or business trends – could have predicted the changes Covid-19 would bring about. We’ve had to adapt to new ways of doing business, in our homes and away from branch offices, and as a result many organisations’ approach to technology has been turned inside out. At the centre of everyday operations have been Internet and digital platforms, with user experience becoming fundamental to both employee productivity and customer satisfaction.