A substitution involving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously secured Manchester United one triumph in Europe. His substitutions as a manager may have cost them another. A former player synonymous with making an impact off the bench was reluctant to do the same from the touchline, waiting until the 100th-minute of this Europa League final against Villarreal to do so, then failing to make the one which may have made all the difference.After 120 minutes of football produced an unremarkable 1-1 draw in Gdansk, 21 perfect penalties resulted in one of the most extraordinary shoot-outs ever seen on such a stage. Every...