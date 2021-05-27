5 Tips for Understanding Project Initiation Phase in Business

This phase is the most important in the project because it is the basis for everything else. Within this phase, the business problem should be identified, but also the opportunities. It is also very important to well define solutions, form a project as well as appoint a project team. They will still work on building and delivering solutions to the client and play an important role in the whole process. It is necessary to invest all resources, skills, knowledge and will in order to identify the desired solution and successfully implement it.