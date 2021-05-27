Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ministers to finalise plans for easing Covid restrictions

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Ministers will finalise plans for the further easing of COVID restrictions this evening. The cabinet sub-committee on COVID will meet to discuss indoor dining, live events and international travel. NPHET met yesterday to consider what public health advice to give on re-opening and despite some concerns about the Indian...

www.live95fm.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Government Ministers#Cabinet Ministers#Economic Affairs#International Affairs#Indian#Fianna F Il#Covid Restrictions#Senior Ministers#Formal Sign#Announcement#Aviation#Dates#Re Opening#Broad Backing#July#Caution#Backlash#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Retaileverythinggp.com

Alberta lays out three-stage plan to ease public health restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney says a “fully open” Alberta summer is just around the corner. That statement came as the Premier laid out the province’s staged path forward plan to easing public health restrictions province-wide, stages which must hit targets of vaccine uptake and declining hospitalizations. The plan is broken down...
eppingforestguardian.co.uk

Sturgeon to confirm if further easing of Covid restrictions can take place

Nicola Sturgeon will confirm “whether and to what extent” plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions can take place next week . Under the Scottish Government’s Covid route map, Scotland was scheduled to move into Level 1 restrictions from June 7. But a recent spike in infections has forced ministers to...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

India eases COVID restrictions as infections hit 2-month low

New Delhi — The roads of India’s sprawling capital city were choked with traffic on Monday for the first time in weeks. The lowest daily coronavirus infection numbers in two months have led the government to ease restrictions implemented in several areas as the nation grappled with a deadly second wave of the virus.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Sweden unveils plan to ease virus restrictions

Sweden's government on Thursday announced a plan to ease restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, starting on June 1 but without a firm date for a complete reopening. "We are starting to glance the beginning of the end," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. The easing...
Traveleverythinggp.com

Iqaluit to ease public health restrictions Thursday as COVID-19 outbreak eases

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Iqaluit will start easing public health restrictions on Thursday as the city continues to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will reopen that day for part-time in-class learning, people can gather in groups of five indoors and workplaces will be able to reopen with mandatory mask-wearing. Nine...
kentonbee.com

Approval of budget, easing of COVID restrictions give cause for optimism

The following are excerpts from the May 21 edition of Superintendent Sabatino Cimato’s “Ken-Ton Weekly Connection,” the full version of which can be found at www.ktufsd.org/connection. The annual budget vote and Board of Education election took place on Tuesday, May 18, and I am happy to report that the proposed 2021-22 budget was approved by an overwhelming majority. Voter turnout […]
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

As Covid Cases Continue to Fall in Rajasthan, Govt Eases Lockdown Restrictions

As the declining trend in COVID-19 cases continued, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines to start the “unlock” process by easing certain restrictions from June 2. According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.
newsatw.com

Easing of COVID restrictions for most of Scotland to be delayed, Sturgeon says | Politics News

Most of Scotland will stay under Level 2 COVID restrictions in a “slight slowing down of easing” due to a high number of cases, Nicola Sturgeon said. The first minister said the rising numbers of the Indian variant and the fact a large proportion of people were still not fully vaccinated meant the planned move into Level 1 restrictions for most of the country was being delayed.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Spain opens borders to fully vaccinated tourists as Covid restrictions ease

Spain has kickstarted its summer tourism season by welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from most countries around the world. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops. Non-vaccinated travellers from the European Union's 27 countries can now enter Spain with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than Covid-19 PCR tests.
alaturkanews.com

Planning summer vacation travel as pandemic restrictions ease up

After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.) CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
mddionline.com

Abbott Sees COVID-19 Testing Demand Droop as Restrictions Ease

Abbott's outlook for rapid COVID-19 testing has changed significantly as the company has seen a sudden drop in COVID-19 testing demand due to shifting in guidelines related to testing for people who are fully vaccinated. In April, the company reported that total COVID-19 testing sales declined to $2.2 billion in...