Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Landscaping Ideas for Small Backyards

By Marela Bush
chartattack.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone can boast with a big, beautiful backyard, but just because you live in a place that has a small outdoor space, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy its benefits. It all comes down to applying smart design on a smaller scale. Whether you live in a townhouse with...

www.chartattack.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Trees#Orange Trees#Furniture#Garden Plants#Fruit Trees#Mini Planters#Flowers And Plants#French#Greek#Street Style Backyard#Lush Trees#Lush Plants#Colorful Plants#Ample Indoor Space#Limited Outdoor Space#Vertical Planters#Vertical Planting#Tiny Orchards#Drought Tolerant Plants#Eye Catching Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardening425magazine.com

Grow Interesting Plants Without Fear

If there were ever any doubt about the importance of gardening in the Northwest, it has been put to rest. During the pandemic, nurseries have been considered “essential” and, therefore, gardening has grown even more popular. A record number of vegetable gardens were started, and a record number of seeds were sown. Amid all of the frenzied vegetable growing, however, there has been an undercurrent of interest in plants usually reserved for the southernmost part of North America.
GardeningDomaine

These 40 Cool Indoor Plants Will Help You Cultivate an At-Home Jungle

Both seasoned plant parents and newbies alike know that there are a large number of plants that can thrive and grow indoors. And as soon as you've bought or been gifted one leafy friend, it kickstarts the chain reaction. Before you know it, every window sill, corner, and closet top around your apartment or home are brimming with fronds, flowers, vines, and leaves.
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Home & GardenThe Day

Building a backyard treehouse

A backyard treehouse provides kids with some privacy while only being a short distance from the main house and adult supervision. It also provides an outdoor space to cultivate their imaginations and enjoy nature. In addition, Zillow research has shown that houses with a treehouse sell faster and at a higher price than those without one. A research study determined, "The feature with the highest price premium is "treehouse," which contributed to a home selling for 2.2% more than expected." The report continues: "The feature with the highest price premium is 'treehouse,' which contributed to a home selling for 2.2% more than expected." The report continues to say, however, that adding a treehouse won't guarantee these results, but if a treehouse already exists it should be presented as a feature in the property description.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningtherecord-online.com

Backyard Gardening

Do you want to start gardening? A simple way to start may be to consider planting an herb garden. An herb is a plant grown for its medicinal value, to be used for its wonderful fragrance, and/or to be used for seasoning in food. Most edible herbs are easy to grow, and can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your daily meals. Many herbs tolerate drought and poor soils. They are often naturally resistant to insects and diseases. I have thoroughly enjoyed planting and harvesting herbs here in central Pennsylvania. For those with busy schedules, a huge time investment is not required when growing herbs. They can be started from seeds, or seedlings can be purchased from local greenhouses.
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Home & Gardenfashionisers.com

Backyard Body and Beauty

Our back gardens are used for all sorts: BBQs, garden parties, creative projects, and chilling out, among others. But, with many of us resigned to our homes and back gardens over the course of the pandemic, without the ability to socialise in person, we’ve been finding new and wonderful ways to utilise our spaces to make the most out of lockdown.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Home & Gardenvivareston.com

Backyard Design Trends for 2021

Now that the weather is warm again and we’re getting outside, it’s time to think about what to do in the yard and garden. We looked around to see if there were any trends for 2021…and we found some that we think you’ll love. Bigger & Better Gardens. With pandemic...
Gardeninglushome.com

Ornamental Pines, 35 Yard Landscaping Ideas to Beautify Outdoor Spaces

Pines are gorgeous plants that offer many varieties in shapes and sizes. Ornamental black pines require lots of pruning and look exceptionally impressive in Oriental gardens. While mugo pine pruning is unnecessary for developing strong branch structures and attractive round shapes, many gardeners trim mugo pines to make them shorter, compact, and lush. Clever pruning can turn even overgrown plants into beautiful landscaping centerpieces.
Home & Gardencoloradobusinessprofiles.com

Landscaping And So Much More

Don’t just dream of your summer home projects—plan now. Since 1973, Colorado homeowners have been turning to Don King Landscaping for landscaping and so much more! If you are considering a landscape project to transform your outdoors, now is a perfect time to get in touch with these professionals. They have the vision and skills to create a wonderfully artistic custom garden, new deck or masonry project. Want to lower your water bills? Xeriscaping requires minimal to no irrigation, practically no maintenance, and adds natural elegance and beauty to your home. To get the most efficient and beautiful results, work with a contractor who understands low-maintenance planting—Don King Landscaping. Call now to learn about xeriscaping for your home and property.
GardeningKTEN.com

5 Gorgeous Beach Pebble Landscaping Ideas You Need to Use this Summer

Originally Posted On: 5 Gorgeous Beach Pebble Landscaping Ideas You Need to Use this Summer | Online Stone Solutions. Beach pebbles are a lovely addition to any walkway, garden, or yard. Here are 5 gorgeous beach pebble landscaping ideas you need to use this summer!. The warmer weather is drawing...
Home & Gardennshoremag.com

Byfield Backyard Built for Entertaining

Visiting Kim and Matt Pullen’s backyard is akin to an all-inclusive vacation. “We love to entertain outdoors,” Kim says. “We want our kids to bring home as many friends as possible and our friends to bring their kids.”. In 2016, the couple bought land in Byfield, just down the street...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.