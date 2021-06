If you want a look under the hood of the Buccaneers’ championship defense — the same defense that put Patrick Mahomes in a bag and kept him there in Super Bowl LV — it’s best to ask the guy who’s running it. Not defensive coordinator Todd Bowles — though that would be huge fun (how about it, Coach?), but in this case, we’re talking about linebacker Lavonte David, selected in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Nebraska. David has been that defense’s shot-caller for years, when it was really, really, bad, and now, when it’s really, really good. David’s level of performance has never wavered, and he had one of his best seasons in 2020.