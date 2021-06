Want to own a gorgeous - and rather large piece - of preserved history? The Rucker Mansion estate, a nationally recognized landmark, is for sale. History Link wrote that in 1905, the Rucker family moved "into an imposing new mansion high atop Rucker Hill overlooking downtown Everett." The Ruckers are credited with the unusually rapid development of Everett, playing "a key role in the formation of the Everett Land Company that developed the city." The Everett Land Company had various partners, one of whom was John D. Rockefeller.