Another jump in number of Covid-19 cases detected in Limerick

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday May 18 - 22 Wednesday May 19 - 38 Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, is urging people in Limerick to avail of the walk-in and drive-through testing and to be extra vigilant with Public Health guidelines amid growing numbers of new infections. “Our health service is...

www.live95fm.ie
