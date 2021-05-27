Another jump in number of Covid-19 cases detected in Limerick

The Henry and Stark County Health Department released their latest Recovery Rate Data on Wednesday, including the number of active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 in both counties. By the numbers, Henry County has a pandemic total of 5059 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, only 21 cases are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. In Stark County, there have been a pandemic total of 644 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, only 3 are active and ongoing cases of COVID-19. A total of 93 people between Henry and Stark County have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That said, the downward trend of COVID-19 cases is a positive sign. Since last week, the number of active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 has declined from 46 cases last week to only 24 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 this week. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department will once again join Wake Up Tri-Counties with more on this positive trend of dropping infections and more discussion on overcoming vaccine hesitancy at 8:15 Am on Thursday morning on WKEI.