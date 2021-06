Beaverton native Mariel Zagunis is ready for another chance at gold, but is Japan ready to host the Games?Mariel Zagunis is a fencer from Beaverton. She's competed in four Olympic Games and has won two gold medals. She wants another medal and had her eyes set on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. But a year later, she still hasn't had her chance to compete. But that could all change in July at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. "Life would be so much different if none of this COVID stuff was happening," Zagunis said. Zagunis said that preparing for an...