Kelly Osbourne has opened up about how her struggles with addiction affected her professional life on the newest episode of Red Table Talk. "I never went to work sober," she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris (a.k.a. Gammy), adding, "When I first got sober, I didn't feel like I deserved to be in any room that I was in, and then I'd gain so much weight, so I thought that everyone was just looking at me like, 'She's fat and disgusting.' And, like, people were taking pictures of me. And I could see them. 'Look how fat Kelly Osbourne is now.'"