So there you have it, the world now knows a little more about the Friends series, nearly 25 years later after the special aired on HBO Max. British host James Corden, who hosted the special, managed to unmask a little-known fact about the fans by asking the actors a prying question: It's impossible not to realize and see that you were all young, sexy, beautiful actors. It's inconceivable to me that there may not have been any off-screen romances?