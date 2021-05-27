Cancel
30 new jobs for Limerick

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article60 new jobs are being created in Limerick and Galway at a grocery delivery service. buymie is expanding its service to cover all four major Irish cities. The company has already begun its hiring process, to fill the 30 personal shopper roles in each city. Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder...

