30 new jobs for Limerick

Optometrist (Sublease), Palmer Square (New Store Opening Summer 2021) - Princeton, NJ. Warby Parker is on the lookout for an enthusiastic, self-motivated Optometrist for a new lease opportunity in (or right next to!) our store. Our ideal candidate is an energetic, innovative, and caring team player who’s passionate about helping people see. We’ll jive well if you strive to consistently exceed patient expectations, bring a positive attitude to the workplace, and are excited to transform the eyewear industry with us. Sound like your cup of tea? Keep reading! Some benefits of associating with Warby Parker are: An independent practice: Your optometry practice and patient records will belong to you, with no restrictions or interference from Warby Parker regarding fees or patient care. Fast growth: You’ll launch your practice knowing that Warby Parker draws a large base of customers that it supports through a successful marketing program—which can help both us of grow! Great community: You’ll work alongside a talented and passionate Warby Parker store...