Montpelier, OH

Donald Eugene Rigelman, 88

 18 days ago

Donald Eugene Rigelman, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 1:38 P.M. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Evergreen Health Care Facility, Montpelier, Ohio. Mr. Rigelman was a veteran of the United States Army and received a Purple Heart from being injured during the Korean War. He was an inspector at Metaldyne in Edon, Ohio, for 39 years prior to his retirement and was a member of the Nettle Lake United Brethren Church. Donald and his wife, Judy, enjoyed spending winters down in Florida at Lake Panasoffkee. While in Florida, he enjoyed walking on the Withlacoochee State Trail, taking boat rides on the Chassahowitzka River and watching the manatees and dolphins.

