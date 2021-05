If a modern-day Shakespeare existed, the soliloquy might read a little more like: "to be injected, or not to be be injected — that is the question." This rings especially true now. Since stay-home orders have lifted — and with the onslaught of Zoom conferences, FaceTime calls, and 900 other modes of watching your reflection for extended periods of time — the number of people getting cosmetic procedures has skyrocketed. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by aesthetics company Aedit, 39 percent of respondents reported interest in non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The latest trend hitting TikTok's For You pages? The "lip flip."