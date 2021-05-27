Cancel
Delivery delays put Ireland's vaccine timeline in doubt

By Live95 News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant under-delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has put the government's vaccination timeline in doubt. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says in a best case scenario Ireland will only get half the promised amount of the single-jab vaccine in June. It's expected half of all adults will have been...

Stephen Donnelly
