Delivery delays put Ireland's vaccine timeline in doubt

The reports continue to pour in regarding non-availability of Covid-19 vaccines in Kashmir and the Divisional Commissioner has indirectly admitted the shortage saying though the J&K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses, however, there can be difficulty as other States have also placed orders with the spread of the virus in many parts of the country. The shortage of vaccines is a cause of worry for everyone. Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing sharp spike in the Covid-19 positive cases and subsequent infection related deaths. In such a situation it the vaccine alone that provides some light at the end of the dark tunnel of the pandemic and therefore the Union Territory administration has to gear up to ensure that J&K gets requisite doses of vaccines without any further delay. The official data regarding vaccination drive shows a downward trend from past more than a week now and while the administration had assured people that vaccines would be available, nothing of the sort is visible on the ground. It is high time that the administration comes clean about the issue and communicates with the masses unambiguously regarding the availability as well as procurement of doses. The silence and sometimes the contradictory statements by the authorities is adding to the confusion and thus provides the rumour mongers a field day who are hell bent to vitiate the atmosphere. To provide doses of vaccines to all eligible age groups is the prime responsibility of the government and it can in no way shy away from it.