Cadillac, MI

Today in history: Milk thought to be source of typhoid epidemic in Cadillac

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

Three state officials today are conducting a thorough survey of Cadillac in an effort to locate the source of the typhoid fever epidemic. The city commission may have a special meeting this evening to discuss any necessary steps which may be suggested by the Lansing officials who came here on the invitation of the city health authorities. The worse phase of the situation is the inability to definitely trace the source of the germs. The lake water is tested every week by the state and shows up satisfactorily. Most of the families with fever drink well water which might be contaminated but it would be queer if so many wells would become infected at the same time since the families having the cases are in different sections of the city. The local and state health men therefore generally incline to the theory that the milk supply is at fault and the local milk supply is being carefully scrutinized. E.D. Rich, state sanitary engineer, and Dr. Hill, also connected with the Michigan Board of Health, reached Cadillac last night. W.J. Remus, food inspector, has been here about a week and sent milk samples to Lansing. Engineer Rich is making a general sanitary survey of the community while Dr. Hill is paying particular attention to the milk supply. He is observing all the cases and making various tests to determine if the cases are from the same source. The typhoid situation has developed rather suddenly but now is receiving much attention, occupying the city commission last evening and the Exchange Club today. The commission, on hearing the report of Dr. D. Ralston, the health officer, offered to meet with the state officials at any time. The Cadillac cases of typhoid all are less than three weeks old, although they were not identified definitely as of typhoid tendency until last week, Dr. Ralston told the city commission. It is several months earlier than typhoid usually comes and the temperatures in most of the present cases have marked them as different from the regular typhoid, Dr. Ralston said in his report.

www.cadillacnews.com
