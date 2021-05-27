Cancel
Cowboys beat Sooners, to face WVU on Thursday

By Jimmy Gillispie/Stillwater News Press
Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell threw six innings and allowed only three hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters in the Cowboys' 9-5 win over Oklahoma. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State’s first game of the conference tournament didn’t end until after midnight, but it was a successful one for the Cowboys.

OSU routed its in-state rival Oklahoma, 9-5, in the final game of the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The game began 90 minutes late due to the earlier games running long, and it ended at 12:52 a.m. Thursday.

The Cowboys will play West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The eight-seeded Mountaineers knocked off No,. 1 seeded Texas, 5-1, in the game before the Bedlam contest.

Justin Campbell started the game for the Cowboys and kept OU off the scoreboard and nearly off the bases. In six innings, he allowed only three hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters.

“Awesome – just more of what he’s been all year,” Holliday said of Campbell’s night. “Highly competitive, very skilled, very tough. He really knows how to make pitches when he needs to against their hitters in certain situations. I thought he once again did a great job. He was fantastic.”

While the was keeping the Sooners scoreless, Campbell’s teammates were scoring runs with hits, home runs and free bases. The first two runs were scored on solo home runs by Caeden Trenkle – as the leadoff batter in the bottom of the first inning – and Matt Golda.

OSU blew the game open with four runs in the fifth inning before adding three more in the seventh inning. In the fifth, Christian Encarnacion-Strand led off with a double and Jake Thompson followed with a walk. Two batters later, Cade Cabbiness was walked to load the bases.

Marcus Brown came up next and delivered a RBI single. The Cowboys scored on the next two at-bats, which were a hit by pitch and a RBI groundout. The final run came on a Trenkle RBI single, but Brock Mathis was thrown out at home.

“He’s proven to be a gamer,” Holliday said. “He’s worked his tail off, and he’s been present and available. When he’s gotten his opportunities, he’s really capitalized. That kid deserves all the credit. He’s worked hard.”

Two innings later, OSU scored three runs on three walks, a single, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. The Cowboys took advantage of the bases given and essentially put the game out of reach.

Oklahoma scored five runs in the ninth inning. It started with a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk. The Cowboys walked five OU batters in the inning. A two-run single added two more runs until a strikeout ended the contest.

The Sooners play Texas at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The loser of the game is eliminated from the tournament, while the winner advances to play Friday.

