Apparel

adidas Superstar Highlighted with Suede

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDropping soon, we have another new adidas Superstar that comes in the Triple Black theme along with a combination of different materials for a premium look. This adidas Superstar comes dressed in a Core Black and Dust Purple color combination. Highlighted with Black leather across the upper while mesh lands on the tongue. Next, we have suede on the Three Stripes branding and mudguard. Other highlights include Purple branding on the tongue, lateral side, and heel while a rubber shell toe and outsole finish the look.

