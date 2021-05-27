adidas Superstar Highlighted with Suede

Kanye’s adidas Yeezy 500 will go back to familiar territory with a “Taupe Light” rendition set for this summer that looks similar to the OG Blush rendition. Revealed alongside the May + June 2021 lineup, the adidas Yeezy 500 has surfaced in a new Taupe Light colorway which from first glance appears to be very similar to the original 500, the coveted Blush but don’t be too confused, the sneaker still features a new look although the similarities. Expected to feature the usual durable 500 silhouette that features mesh and suede, the shoe will showcase a monochromatic design that features “Taupe Light” all throughout that is expected to be a couple of shades darker than the Blush rendition. The comfy adiPRENE midsole will be placed at the bottoms to finish the design.