Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadillac, MI

Student-built house to be sold this summer

By Karen Hopper Usher Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — Cristina Lampkin admires the workmanship in her house on 45 1/2 Road. She's not the only one; a contractor who was once indoors told her the same thing. "He didn't know that we were new here or anything and he said, 'I love this house, this workmanship,''' Lampkin told the Cadillac News.

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Business
City
Mcbain, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Construction#Construction Work#Work From Home#School Work#Road Construction#Cadillac News#The Career Tech Center#Career Tech Center#Plumbing#Cabinets#Ctc Students#Tech#Husband#Market#June#Touch Up Work#Love#Quarantine#Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Region moving deeper into housing crisis

CADILLAC — The ongoing housing crisis in Northwest Lower Michigan is getting worse. So says Robert Carson, regional director of the community development program for Networks Northwest, who oversaw the staff that compiled a recent report on housing in the region, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties. “The key takeaways...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Rover is not barking up the wrong tree answers

Q: There are several trees along Sunnyside Drive that have a red "X" painted on them. They are mostly near M-115. Are these marked to be removed? If so, when will they be removed?. A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who those...
Grand Rapids, MImibiz.com

Long Road Distillers plans Cadillac tasting room

About a year ago, Jon O’Connor and his team at Long Road Distillers LLC explored potential locations in Cadillac but were not able to find the right fit. “I remember, on our way out of town, we noticed this building,” said O’Connor, who co-founded the Grand Rapids-based distillery. “We were like, ‘That’s a really cool building.’ We didn’t really think anything of it after that.”
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac Hospital among top 20 rural hospitals in the nation

CADILLAC — Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital recently was named one of the top 20 rural hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association. The hospital is the only hospital named on the list located in Michigan. Cadillac Hospital Community President Peter Marinoff called the recognition a great...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Baker to resume in-person classes this August

CADILLAC — All in-person classes and lab courses will resume in full, and on-campus housing will be open to student residents, at all Baker College campuses across Michigan for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 23, 2021. According to a Baker press release, the decision for a full return-to-campus...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac area COVID cases, deaths slower but steady

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths. Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Correction

A story that ran in Wednesday's paper about a $10,000 grant awarded to New Hope Center listed the wrong acronym for the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The correct acronym is CACF.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Today in history: More than half of Wexford residents smoke

The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.