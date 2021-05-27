The Australian state of Victoria has announced a seven day lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday to contain a new outbreak of covert 19 At least 34 people have tested positive for the disease in the state shaman Khalil reports announcing the lockdown. The acting state premier of Victoria, James Merlin. Oh, said the virus was running faster than ever recorded. Over 19 vaccinations will now be available to anyone over the age of 40 Take up of the vaccine has been slow in Australia, Mr Merlin. Oh said that if more people had been vaccinated, the state would be facing a different situation. The lockdown is the most severe step taken in the country since Melbourne was the Center of Australia second wave of covert 19, which began in June last year, killing more than 800 people. The source of the current outbreak is believed to be linked to a leak from the hotel quarantine.