Wolves clear up Ruben Neves future with contract clarification

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves have reassured fans that Ruben Neves will not be leaving the club this summer after speculation claimed they would listen to offers for the player. The Express & Star this week claimed that officials would listen to offers for 24-year-old Neves. The price tag put on the classy playmaker was upwards of £45m – a similar fee that Liverpool paid for winger Diogo Jota. But general manager of football operations Matt Wild has poured cold water on any exit talk and clarified the length of Neves’ contract.

