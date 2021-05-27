Buckley man arrested for police flee, elude
CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Buckley man faced one flee and elude offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court. Merrick Thane Carpenter was charged with one count of fourth-degree police flee and elude for his connection with an incident on April 14. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. Prior to his arraignment, the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Carpenter at his residence on May 20 after repeated attempts by police to contact him.www.cadillacnews.com