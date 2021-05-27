Buckley man arrested for police flee, elude

The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.