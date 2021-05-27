Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Respect one another' when it comes to masks

By Karen Hopper Usher Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — With half of the state vaccinated, Michigan has lifted some mask-wearing rules. But you'll probably continue to see people wearing them. Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine, spoke during Munson's regularly scheduled press conference about masks and when people might decide to wear them. For now,...

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Munson Healthcare#Michiganders#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Mental Healthdailyinfographic.com

How One Epidemic Intensified Another

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just sink it’s vicious claws into millions of people’s physical health– it has taken a dangerous tolle on mental health as well. In a world fueled by connection and interpersonal experience, over a year of staying home wasn’t an easy feat for anyone. Stay at home orders and social distancing procedures have affected the mental health of young people in many ways. Despite most Americans experiencing the same pandemic, the impact that the virus had on mental health was not universal for every sector of the young population.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
RestaurantsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Masks come down cautiously, if at all, for some

At a restaurant last week, my server, whom I’ve known for years, asked me if I would continue to wear a mask after the mandate was lifted June 15. It was a good question. I had to admit I didn’t know. Old habits may die hard, but so may new...
Louisville, KYwymt.com

Colds are coming back after masks come off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The downside of ditching masks: the return of colds and other illnesses. As people return to pre-covid habits, doctors say they are opening the window to other things that may have avoided over the year. One thing we learned over the past year is that that...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Come to county parks, with or without mask

Masks are not mandated in Wood County parks and at the facilities. But it’s OK for people walking the trails or participating in programs to wear one. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” said board President Sandy Wiechman at last week’s Wood County Park District board meeting, held at Arrowwood Archery Range, just outside of the city. “There’s situations where I still want to wear a mask and I put it on.”
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Wear a mask to respect, protect essential workers

It is good news we are starting to open back up, as vaccination rates increase and the pandemic appears to be subsiding. Now, it has become permissible in Santa Cruz County for those vaccinated to not have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces such as grocery stores. At the same time, our essential workers are still wearing masks, both to protect themselves and to protect the public. In respect for them, even though I am fully vaccinated, I am choosing to wear a mask when I go to indoor establishments, continuing to protect myself, but more important, protecting staff and those with compromised immune systems. Those workers put themselves on the line this past year, and continue to do so due to those who refuse to get vaccinated. Yes, you don’t need to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated, but show respect and appreciation for essential workers and do so anyway.
Belmont, NCGaston Gazette

Think natural when it comes to health

Regarding Bill Poteat’s recent article "Knowledge is power when treating high blood pressure," I recently had a general check up with my local medical provider. Though, high blood pressure is not a concern for me, it is for millions of Americans. My visit was just a follow up, and it answered my concern for what I thought was a problem.
Cancerhealthing.ca

Opinion: When it comes to masks, don't be a jerk

Back in 2015, when I was going through chemotherapy to combat triple-negative breast cancer, there were times when I had to wear a mask. The chemotherapy was harsh, and besides causing me to lose every hair on my body and most toenails as well, it also would completely wipe out my immune system.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Mental Healthpapernewsnetwork.com

Five Habits That Might Be Signs Of Mental Illness

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States, the number of people suffering from a depressive or anxiety disorder as of February 2021 climbed from 36.4% to 41.5%. These numbers pertain to seven months starting from August 2020. The spread of COVID-19 has been one of the primary reasons affecting mental health in the masses recently. However, it is still shocking to see how approximately half the population shows signs of mental health problems.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Rare vaccine side effect could affect teenagers, health experts say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Arkansas and across the country, a rare side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine is gaining attention from health experts. “I would say people should be more worried about their young adolescent or young men themselves getting the infection with COVID-19,” Joel Tumlison, a physician with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Public Healthtrentonian.ca

As one crisis fades, another remains

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We all see it, even when it just seems like the tired cliché it is. What we may not see is the darkness in the lives of so many people for whom the end of the COVID-19 pandemic will merely be an opportunity to concentrate on their more consuming problem full-time.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.