2021 ‘Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic’ will feature full crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — If you are planning on being in downtown Atlanta Labor Day weekend, you are likely going to see a LOT of college football fans.

The annual Chick-fil-a Kickoff Classic announced they plan on holding their two weekend games to full crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The games begin with Alabama facing Miami on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. live on Channel 2.

Two days later on Sept. 4, Louisville and Ole Miss face off at 8 p.m. That game will be seen on ESPN.

The two games are put on annually by the Peach Bowl and feature teams that have huge followings in metro Atlanta.

The Peach Bowl foundation says they can handle full crowds because of the increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine and the stadium’s health and safety protocols.

“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”

If you want to go to either of the games, you’ll need to buy them directly through the participating schools.

The Peach Bowl committee says Alabama’s ticket office is already taking requests from season ticket holders. They say Miami will start that process in mid-June for the Sept. 4 showdown.

They said both Louisville and Ole Miss are currently selling tickets for their game two days later.

If you are a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl annual ticket holder, you’ll receive an offer for both games during your June renewal period.

If you don’t fall under any of these categories, the Chick-fil-A committee says you can join a waiting list for tickets by going to their website for details.

